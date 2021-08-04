Foster Garvey Adds Ex-Dunn Carney Securities Co-Head

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Pacific Northwest firm Foster Garvey PC has added the former securities co-chair of Dunn Carney LLP as a principal in its business and corporate finance group, the firm has announced. Jason M. Powell joined Foster Garvey's Portland, Oregon, office on Monday after having spent a little over two years with Dunn Carney. Powell told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose to join the firm because of its nationwide reach and the ambition of its corporate practice. "My client base is pretty diverse in terms of both industry and geography," he said. "One of the things that attracted me was the bicoastal...

