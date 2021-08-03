Glenmark Accuses DOJ Of 'Strong-Arm Tactics'

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. have accused the Department of Justice of using "strong-arm tactics" to obtain post-indictment interviews with senior executives in India, doubling down on allegations of prosecutorial misconduct in the criminal price-fixing case. On Monday Glenmark asked U.S.District Judge Barclay Surrick to reconsider his order filed earlier that day granting the DOJ extra time to respond to allegations of procedural misconduct first brought up in an emergency relief order last week. Judge Surrick granted the emergency relief motion on Wednesday ordering the DOJ's Antitrust Division to halt all non-attorney contact and to cease and desist from conducting compulsory...

