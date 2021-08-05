Metro Nashville Director of Law Rejoins Bass Berry & Sims

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The Metro Nashville director of law, who has also previously served as Tennessee attorney general, has returned to Bass Berry & Sims PLC as a partner in its compliance and government investigations practice group. In an announcement Tuesday, the firm said Robert E. Cooper Jr. has rejoined the firm two years after the mayor chose him as the Metro law director, with Bass Berry attorney and compliance group Chair Wallace W. Dietz slated to take his place in the role. "We are thrilled that Bob is once again joining the firm following his service to the city of Nashville," Todd Rolapp, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS