DOE Plans To Revoke Trump Short-Cycle Appliance Rules

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy said it plans to repeal Trump-era rules that allow quick-cycle dishwashers, washing machines and dryers to consume limitless amounts of energy and water, saying the previous administration didn't follow proper protocol when it made the changes. The DOE issued a prepublication Federal Register notice Tuesday announcing its plans to revoke two rules finalized in late 2020 that created new short-cycle "product classes" for residential dishwashers, clothes washers and dryers. The agency said in the notice that the products affected by the rule change had previously been subject to energy and water conservation standards, but the new...

