Womble Bond Dickinson Launches Boston Lobbying Group

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has launched a new lobbying and governmental affairs group with a team of former advisers from Brown Rudnick LLP and Massachusetts lobbying outfit McGlynn & McGlynn. The move, announced Tuesday, is part of the transatlantic law firm's expansion strategy for Massachusetts and aims to give its clients a one-stop shop for legal and policy advice, said partner Jed M. Nosal. "A lot of sophisticated clients have government relations needs — they want to be players on the policy side," Nosal told Law360. "Then to be able to rely on the law firm without having to change horses is, to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS