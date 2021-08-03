FTC Says Illumina Case Too Simple For Extra Experts

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers have urged an agency administrative law judge to reject Illumina's bid for extra experts beyond the normal limit of five as the biotech company defends its proposed $8 billion plan to reacquire cancer testing company Grail, arguing additions are only permitted in extraordinary circumstances. Extra experts have only been allowed in two previous in-house cases, FTC complaint counsel said Friday, and those proceedings involved much more complex matters than the challenge alleging "competitive harm in one market, based on one acquisition, resulting from incentives to reduce competition in that one market." The complaint counsel, who also teased...

