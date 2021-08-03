La. Medical Lab Can Press Hurricane Coverage Claim

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana medical lab can proceed with its lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. seeking coverage for income lost last year as a result of Hurricane Laura, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. In rejecting Mt. Hawley's motion to dismiss the Louisiana federal lawsuit, U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. found that Pathology Laboratory Inc. sufficiently alleged that the evacuation order and business closure orders related to the storm prohibited access to its lab. And while the insurer argued that the evacuation order was issued only in anticipation of damage, Judge Cain said that "'anticipation' became a reality." "The court finds...

