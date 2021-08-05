Fennemore Expands In Denver With 7 Atty Hires

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Phoenix-based Fennemore Craig PC continued its busy year by hiring the entire staff of Denver trial firm Reilly LLP, substantially expanding its operations in the Colorado capital, the firm has announced. The Reilly hires — 18 legal professionals, including four partners and three of counsel bought on board Monday— transformed Fennemore's small Denver office into what firm President and CEO James Goodnow said has become an important region for both its clients and the firm as it continues growing in the West. "We embarked on a strategic growth plan many years ago where we were deliberate about looking at markets that...

