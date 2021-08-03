US Treasury's Financial Crimes Unit Names New Acting Head

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's financial crimes unit has rehired a former department attorney and ex-counsel with the White House and State Department to serve as its acting director, according to an announcement Tuesday. Himamauli "Him" Das will replace Michael Mosier as acting director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and Treasury has launched a public search for a permanent director, FinCEN said. Mosier, who took on the role in April upon the departure of former director Kenneth Blanco, will leave the agency at the end of the week for a new opportunity, according to the announcement. A Treasury spokesperson said Das will...

