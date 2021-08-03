FTC Warning Cos. About Unfinished Merger Reviews

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has started sending letters to some merging companies saying its investigation of their transaction will extend beyond the agency's deadline and that if they close the deal before enforcers finish their review, they'll be doing so "at their own risk." The acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, Holly Vedova, said in a blog post Tuesday that the agency is continuing to deal with a "tidal wave of merger filings" that is straining its ability to fully investigate deals ahead of the statutory deadlines. For deals that enforcers cannot fully vet, she said, the commission has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS