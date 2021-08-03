Hikma Should Face Amarin's Patent Suit, Magistrate Says

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals should not be able to dodge a lawsuit claiming it encouraged doctors to prescribe its generic version of the heart drug Vascepa for uses covered by a series of Amarin patents, a Delaware federal magistrate judge says. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall on Tuesday issued a report and recommendation in a lawsuit filed by Amarin Pharma Inc., Amarin Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd. and Mochida Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. alleging that Hikma induced infringement of three patents. Specifically, Amarin alleged in the so-called "skinny label" case that Hikma induced doctors to infringe the patents by instructing them to use the Hikma generic...

