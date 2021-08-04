Mintz Nabs Renewable Energy Finance Atty For Tax Practice

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Mintz has grown its tax practice group by bringing on a former Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP senior counsel who's experienced in U.S. federal income tax matters with a focus in the renewable energy finance area. Anne Levin-Nussbaum, who has joined Mintz as a member, brings 25 years of experience, 10 years of which have been focused on renewable energy. She has represented sponsors, lenders and tax equity investors in financing residential, utility, and commercial wind and solar energy projects using flip partnership and other structures for allocating the investment tax credit, production tax credits and depreciation, the firm said in...

