Ohio Justices Won't Certify Pot Advocate's Ballot Initiative

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Ohio's top court says that a marijuana decriminalization initiative that activists were fighting to get placed on the local ballot in one town this November doesn't belong there because they filed their paperwork with the wrong person. The Supreme Court of Ohio handed down the decision on Tuesday, but it was split on the matter, with one of the justices partly dissenting in part from the majority opinion. All seven justices agreed that William Schmitt and Dean Michael Barath weren't entitled to an order from the high court commanding local officials in the village of Bridgeport, Ohio, to place their initiative...

