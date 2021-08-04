London Transport Union Warns Of Strikes Over Pensions

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 12:57 PM BST) -- A rail union has threatened strike action after voicing opposition to a government review of a pension scheme for London transportation workers, criticizing it a "smokescreen" for changes to employees' benefits and "a pay cut in disguise." The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said on Tuesday that it will take strike action if the Transport for London Pension Fund was changed as a result of the review. Transport for London, or TfL, is the local government body responsible for most of the transport network in the capital. The government agreed a £1 billion ($1.4 billion) bailout with TfL...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS