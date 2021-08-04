Willis Still Mulling Sale Of Reinsurance Arm, CEO Says

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 11:23 AM BST) -- Willis Towers Watson has indicated that a sale of its $3.5 billion reinsurance broking division is potentially still on the table, despite a failed merger between the wider group and rival broking giant Aon PLC in July. Chief executive John Haley said in a phone call with investors on Tuesday that the London-based company is carrying out a "strategic review" of options for Willis Re. Haley said that the company's board had authorized a review of its reinsurance business. "While we highly value the Willis Re platform and our colleagues who contribute to its success, we believe now is an appropriate...

