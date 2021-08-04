EU Calls On Watchdogs To Help Protect Retail Investors

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 1:32 PM BST) -- The European Commission has called on the bloc's financial regulators for guidance on how to enhance protection for individual investors in a move to increase their spending in Europe's capital markets amid concerns that their participation remains "very low." The EU executive called on the European Supervisory Authorities on Tuesday for advice on how to implement a retail investment strategy. The commission wants to encourage individual investors to funnel their cash into the bloc's capital markets to unlock funding for EU companies. The revamp to consumer protection rules is a plank of the bloc's capital markets union program, which aims to...

