Insurance Brokers Back Shorter Review Gap For Flood Levy

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 2:46 PM BST) -- The insurance brokers' trade body has backed government plans for the swift implementation of rules that will cut the interval between reviews of fees that companies pay toward the national Flood Re program from five years to three. The British Insurance Brokers' Association gave its support to government plans on Tuesday that would shorten the period between reviews of the £180 million ($250 million) levy that participating insurers contribute every year toward Flood Re. The government runs the scheme, designed to help flood victims pay lower premiums, with the insurance sector. The government proposed shortening the intervals in a consultation this year,...

