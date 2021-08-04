UK Insurance Stress Test Focuses On Cyberthreats, Climate

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 3:40 PM BST) -- The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it will examine the resilience of insurers against cyberattacks on their policyholders and payouts for natural disasters caused by climate change in its 2022 stress test for the sector. The Prudential Regulation Authority, the BoE's regulatory arm, said in a so-called Dear CEO letter to insurance companies that it will be asking the largest regulated life and general insurers to submit information for a stress test in 2022. The exercise will examine whether Britain's general insurance sector can withstand making huge payouts for cyber-policies and cover for natural catastrophe perils, such as flooding...

