Car Parts Bosses Banned After Faking Papers To Get Loans

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 5:12 PM BST) -- Two business partners who used false documents to secure credit for their auto parts business have been barred from management for a combined total of 25 years, the Insolvency Service said on Wednesday. Adam Hughes and Andrew Wood are banned from forming or managing a company without the court's permission, after the government agency found they had used fake paperwork, including invoices, emails and bank statements, to obtain more than £176,000 ($245,000) from an asset finance business. The men, from the eastern English city of Peterborough, were directors of Concorde Tyre & Exhaust Centres Ltd., a motor parts supplying business that was...

