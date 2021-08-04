Littlejohn Will Sell Industrial Cleaning Co. For $1.25B

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. said Wednesday that it will sell HydroChemPSC, an industrial cleaning company, for $1.25 billion to Clean Harbors Inc., in a cash deal piloted by Troutman Pepper and Davis Malm. Connecticut-based Littlejohn built up the company through a series of five M&A deals, including the merger of HydroChem and PSC in 2017. In the time since, HydroChemPSC developed a data analytics platform, expanded its engineered services business unit and invested in worker safety, Littlejohn said Wednesday. HydroChemPSC, headquartered in Texas, serves chemical, utilities and refining companies with a range of cleaning and maintenance services. It also...

