PTAB Won't Review Patent Involved In Fake Eyelash IP Fight

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has declined to review an artificial eyelash extension patent owned by Lashify Inc., saying challenger Kiss Nail Products' misinterpretation of one of the prior art references doomed its petition for post grant review. In a decision Monday, the PTAB rejected Kiss' petition on the merits, saying it hadn't shown it was more likely than not to prevail in rendering the challenged claims invalid as obvious. The decision gives Lashify a boost in an infringement suit against Kiss over two eyelash extension patents, which was put on hold pending the outcome of an International Trade Commission investigation...

