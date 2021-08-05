Orrick Urges Judge To Not Let Jones Day 'Steamroll' Dispute

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has asked a federal judge not to rush proceedings that Jones Day filed "minutes before midnight" last Friday, in a case aimed at forcing Orrick partners to provide testimony under threat of sanctions. This is Jones Day's second attempt to enforce a summons first issued by an arbitrator in September in a confidential international dispute, Orrick told a California court Tuesday. The first petition, filed on Thanksgiving Eve, was dismissed by a D.C. federal judge for lack of jurisdiction. Jones Day then issued a second summons, this time naming Orrick's former managing partner Michael Torpey and...

