Americans' Approval Of Supreme Court Declines, Says Poll

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Americans' approval of the U.S. Supreme Court dropped over the past year, according to a new poll, which also found that despite a conservative majority on the bench getting stronger, Republicans' views of the high court have worsened. The survey, which was conducted by Marquette University Law School and released Wednesday, found that 60% of Americans approve of the high court, compared to 66% in September 2020. Disapproval also jumped, from 33% to 39%, over the past year. The 2020 poll was completed just before liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. But despite Justice Amy Coney Barrett's appointment to the bench...

