Sale-Bound Alpha Latam Gets OK In Del. For $45M Ch. 11 DIP

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Latin American payday lender Alpha Latam Management LLC and its top creditors secured a Delaware Bankruptcy Court go-ahead late Wednesday for a $45 million debtor-in-possession loan, after untangling an impasse over noteholder demands for a commanding role in the case. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles found that Miami-based, Delaware-chartered Alpha Latem developed a "robust and competitive" process for financing its case, international operations and sale effort, with creditors holding about half the company's $700 million in unsecured notes chosen over four other potential lenders. The approval came a day after Alpha Latam protested that some lender terms for the 10%...

