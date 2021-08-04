Med Group Makes Case For Virus Coverage To Ohio Justices

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- In a closely watched business-interruption suit, Neuro-Communication Services Inc. told the Ohio Supreme Court that its property suffered direct physical damage due to the coronavirus, people infected with COVID-19 and related government closure orders. The Ohio audiology practice said Tuesday the pandemic-related losses stemmed from the impacts the coronavirus, its particles and the shutdown orders had on the office's physical space and functionality, and should be covered by its all-risk policy from Cincinnati Insurance Co. Nicholas A. DiCello of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP, counsel for Neuro-Communication, told Law360 on Wednesday that the policy language covers the losses incurred by the audiology practice, and...

