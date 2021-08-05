Patent Office Tackles Burning Questions On Arthrex Review

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Since the leader of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office gained the power to review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions, 14 review requests have come in, and the new process has sparked many questions, some of which agency officials addressed at events Thursday. The U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling in U.S. v. Arthrex held that the board's decisions must be subject to review by the USPTO director to pass constitutional muster. The office soon after outlined the process by which its temporary leader, Drew Hirshfeld, will conduct reviews, and just over a dozen requests have been made, officials said. ...

