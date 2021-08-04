Unvaxxed George Mason Law Prof Challenges COVID Policy

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A law professor at George Mason University who is refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine as required by the school's policy for the upcoming semester sued the school's administration Wednesday in Virginia federal court, arguing that its COVID-19 policy threatening discipline against the unvaccinated violates his constitutional rights. Todd Zywicki, a professor at GMU's Antonin Scalia Law School, claims that the university's fall 2021 campus reopening policy related to COVID-19 violates his right to bodily autonomy and his right to decline medical treatment under the Ninth and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The public university's policy also violates the supremacy...

