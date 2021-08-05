As GOP Fumes, Biden Pick For 2nd Circ. Gets Judiciary Nod

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A voting rights lawyer named to the Second Circuit who has drawn a barrage of Republican attacks painting her as a left-wing activist cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on mostly partisan lines Thursday. The vote on Myrna Pérez to serve on the Northeast circuit court moved her nomination to the floor, where she will likely generate heated debate in the full Senate after several committee dustups. Judiciary members voted 12-10 in her favor, with only Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., crossing the party divide. In a fiery meeting that saw some lower-court nominees also move forward, senators raised emotional issues involving gender,...

