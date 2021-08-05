US Bans Seafood From Ship Accused Of Forced Labor

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection banned seafood imports harvested by a Fijian fishing vessel accused of trapping workers in slave-like conditions, a move that comes amid the U.S. government's crackdown on imports created with forced labor. CBP ordered its personnel to detain all seafood harvested by the Hangton No. 112 after finding that the vessel withheld its workers' wages, trapped them in debt bondage and took their identifying documents — three abusive practices that are indicators of forced labor, according to the International Labor Organization. "Foreign fishing vessels like the Hangton No. 112 continue to lure vulnerable migrant workers into forced...

