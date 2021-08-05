4 Things To Know About 2nd Circ. Nominee Eunice Lee

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Eunice C. Lee is poised to become the second-ever African American judge on the powerful Second Circuit. Here are a few things to know about the longtime public defender, who's coming up soon for likely Senate confirmation. Eunice C. Lee Lee would replace the late U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Katzmann, who had taken senior status, and she is one of only a handful of President Joe Biden's early choices for the federal appeals bench to reach the floor. Lee joined Federal Defenders of New York Inc., an independent nonprofit that aims to help poor defendants accused of federal crimes, two years...

