Paul Weiss Joins Firms Delaying Return Plans, Mandating Vax

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP is delaying the next phase of its office return plan and will Monday require all personnel and visitors to be vaccinated to enter its locations, according to a memo shared with Law360. The move comes as several BigLaw firms enact new vaccine requirements and push back official office reopenings in light of a recent surge of COVID-19 cases associated with the delta variant. Paul Weiss, which has more than 900 U.S. attorneys, said Thursday that by Monday it will begin requiring personnel and visitors to prove they are fully vaccinated to enter one of...

