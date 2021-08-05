FDA Med Conference Study Raises Pharma Enforcement Risks

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced a new study on pharmaceutical companies' interactions with health care providers at exhibit booths during medical conferences.[1] According to the relevant Federal Register notice, the study is designed to "provide insights to inform the advisory comments that [the FDA's Office of Prescription Drug Promotion, or OPDP,] provides to pharmaceutical companies that voluntarily seek FDA review" of exhibit booth materials.[2] The study can also be expected to generate insights that may be used by the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue companies for potential instances of off-label promotion or making statements about safety or...

