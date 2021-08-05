Pulling Up Stakes: Pillsbury, Greenberg Traurig, McDermott

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 1:18 PM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Pillsbury added a mergers and acquisitions partner in Japan, Greenberg Traurig picked up a debt financing-focused shareholder to its corporate practice in Washington, D.C., and McDermott welcomed a partner to its transactions group. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP said July 15 it recruited mergers and acquisitions partner Jeff Schrepfer from Morrison & Foerster LLP for its Tokyo office. Schrepfer works with public and private Japanese companies for their cross-border deals and general corporate matters, the firm said. On July 7, Greenberg Traurig LLP said shareholder James Doyle joined its corporate group...

