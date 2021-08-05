Courts Restart COVID Measures, But Very Differently

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Courts around the country have begun reimplementing a number of health restrictions that were only recently lifted as they grapple with rising coronavirus cases caused by the delta variant, but those measures vary wildly from courthouse to courthouse, with some even relaxing restrictions. State courts in Florida, California, Colorado, Indiana and elsewhere have reinstated face mask requirements, even for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Other courts, including in Texas and Alaska, temporarily suspended in-person jury trials, while New York state courts announced unvaccinated employees would need to undergo regular testing for the virus. At the other end of the spectrum,...

