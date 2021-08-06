Wage And Hour Takeaways From Pa. Security Check Ruling

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 1:44 PM EDT) -- On July 21, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued a game-changing decision in Heimbach v. Amazon.com Inc. when it determined that: Time a nonexempt employee spends waiting to undergo, and undergoing, mandatory security screenings on an employer's premises constitutes hours worked under the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act, or PMWA, and therefore is compensable; and There is no de minimis exception to the PMWA. This is significant for Pennsylvania employers that may have previously relied on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc. v. Busk when making compensation decisions for their employees' pre- and post-shift activities. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS