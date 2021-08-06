GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission policy statement puts into place "procedures" involving two controversial whistleblower program amendments passed in 2020, and a panel of experts said the federal government needs to step up on stronger cybersecurity incident reporting laws. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. SEC Whistleblower Actions Lead to Agency Rift, Halt Lawsuit The SEC on Thursday adopted a policy statement that implements new "procedures" regarding two controversial whistleblower program amendments passed last year, drawing a rebuke from Republican commissioners but effectively halting a lawsuit brought by a prominent whistleblower...

