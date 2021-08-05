Canadian Co. Must Pay $2M In Pa. Medical Pot License Row

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ordered a Canadian cannabis company to pay more than $2.1 million in damages and attorney fees related to a failed effort to set up a woman-led medical cannabis cultivator in the Keystone State. Senior U.S. District Judge David Cercone on Wednesday amended a default judgment against White Sheep Corp. to include $2.08 million in damages and nearly $28,000 in legal costs for The Laurel Management Group and Laurel's CEO, Denise Mueller, the allegedly jilted partners in the aborted operation. "We are pleased to see that White Sheep was being held accountable for its conduct," said Trent...

