FCA Chief Presses For Legislative Change On Scam Adverts

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 10:42 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has urged lawmakers to amend the forthcoming Online Safety Bill to include safeguards against financial fraud and economic harm, adding to a growing chorus of voices urging Parliament to beef up the legislation. FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi said in an interview on Wednesday that the regulator is urging Parliament to amend the bill — a piece of legislation now under consideration drafted to protect consumers from internet fraud — to include protection against financial scams carried out online. "We're very keen for investment fraud, economic harm, to be included in that bill, in particular as it relates to online advertising," Rathi...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS