Insurer Warns Of Confusion On Pension 'Nudge' Proposals

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 3:02 PM BST) -- A major insurer has called for Britain's financial regulator and the government to work closer together to introduce new requirements on pension providers to "nudge" their members to seek official guidance about the health of their savings. Aegon UK said Wednesday rules proposed separately for different parts of the market by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Department for Work and Pension had differing requirements for the industry. That meant there was a greater potential for confusion among consumers and an additional workload for pension providers, the Edinburgh-based company said. The DWP regulates trust-based occupational pension schemes, but the FCA regulates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS