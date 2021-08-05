Lloyd's Syndicate Member Boycotts Oil Sands Project

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 2:39 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London insurer Cincinnati Global has become the 15th firm to boycott a major oil sands project in Canada after environmental activists have pressured the industry to refuse to back the pipeline. Lobby group Insure Our Future said on Wednesday that Cincinnati Global has committed not to insure or reinsure the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain tar sands pipeline and the Trans Mountain expansion project. Cincinnati joins several other insurers that have promised to steer clear of the project as part of the fight against climate change. "I can confirm that Cincinnati Global has no current involvement in the Trans Mountain...

