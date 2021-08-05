EU Insurers Target 'Information Overload' From Disclosures

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 11:50 AM BST) -- Europe's insurance trade body warned on Thursday that retail investors in the bloc could face an "information overload" from the regulatory disclosures that the sector is required to make. Insurance Europe said that customers buying insurance investment products could soon have to wade through 190 regulatory disclosures at the start of a contract under draft European Commission rules that would offer greater protection for retail investors. The Brussels-based lobby group was responding to a consultation by the commission — the European Union's executive arm —on its so-called retail investment strategy, a set of new consumer protection rules for investment products unveiled in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS