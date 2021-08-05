Pfizer Accused Of Illegally Inflating Epilepsy Drug Price In UK

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 3:47 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog said Thursday it has provisionally found that Pfizer and Flynn have broken competition law by exploiting a loophole to raise the price that the NHS and pharmacies paid for a vital epilepsy drug by up to 2,600%. The Competitions and Markets Authority has issued a statement of objections, which is a provisional view, that Pfizer Inc. and Flynn Pharma Ltd. charged unfairly high prices for phenytoin sodium capsules. The regulator accused the two companies of exploiting a loophole by de-branding the drug, which was known as Epanutin, before September 2012. That meant it was not subject to price...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS