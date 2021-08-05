FCA Bans Cypriot Firm From Offering Risky Products In UK

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 4:59 PM BST) -- The financial regulator said on Thursday that it has banned a group based in Cyprus from providing regulated services to investors after finding that it offered speculative derivatives products without being authorized to do so in Britain. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has acted to block companies in the BDSwiss Group from offering high-risk contracts for differences to investors in the U.K. The group trades through BDSwiss Holding PLC, Swiss Markets and BDS Trading. One of the Cypriot group's firms was regulated in Britain, under the temporary permission regime established after Brexit, to offer products to consumers, the watchdog said. BDSwiss used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS