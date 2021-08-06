Family Investment Cos. Likely Not Tax Dodge, HMRC Says

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- The British tax authority found no evidence to suggest family investment companies are widely used as a mechanism to avoid taxation, an HM Revenue & Customs spokesperson confirmed to Law360. An official at HMRC said Thursday that the agency has concluded a review originally set up in April 2019 found no evidence there was a correlation between the use of the companies and non-compliant tax behavior. Family investment companies are increasingly being used as an alternative to family trusts as a tax-efficient way to manage inheritance, according to London-based law firm Kingsley Napley. FICs are essentially private limited companies set up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS