Baker McKenzie, Cooley Build $2B Bayer-Vividion Deal

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Bayer will pay up to $2 billion for Vividion Therapeutics, which focuses on cancers and inflammatory diseases that don't currently have drug-based treatments, the companies said Thursday, in a transaction stitched together by respective legal advisers Baker McKenzie and Cooley. Under the terms of the transaction, Bayer AG will pay $1.5 billion upfront to acquire Vividion Therapeutics Inc., with as much as $500 million in additional consideration coming in the future, dependent upon the achievement of certain milestones, according to a statement. San Diego, California-based Vividion aims to treat "traditionally undruggable" issues with precision therapeutics, with an emphasis on areas like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS