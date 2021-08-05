Biden Nominates 1st Openly LGBT Woman To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 10:58 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced four new judicial nominees including a Second Circuit pick who would be the first openly LGBT woman to serve on a federal appellate court. Justice Beth Robinson, pictured in 2011 taking the oath as an associate justice on the Vermont Supreme Court, would be the first openly LGBT woman to serve on a federal circuit court if confirmed to the Second Circuit. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) The three other candidates on Biden's sixth slate of judicial picks are for federal district courts in Colorado and Washington state and the top court in the District of Columbia,...

