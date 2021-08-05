Biden Nominates 1st Openly LGBT Woman To 2nd Circuit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 10:58 AM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced four new judicial nominees including a Second Circuit pick who would be first openly LGBT woman to serve on a federal appellate court. Justice Beth Robinson, who's been an associate justice on the Vermont Supreme Court since 2011, is Biden's selection for a seat at the Second Circuit. The Biden administration said she would be the first openly LGBT woman on any federal circuit court. Biden also tapped Charlotte Sweeney, a partner at Sweeney & Bechtold LLC, for the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Katherine Dimke to fill a...

