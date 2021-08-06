Stinson Adds Director Of Well-Being From Morgan Lewis

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Stinson LLP has hired away a director from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP to serve as the firm's first director of well-being. Krista Larson, who was the director of employee well-being at Morgan Lewis, will fill the role, in which she will work with the firm's executive leadership on ways to support attorney mental health and wellness. Larson told Law360 Pulse that she was drawn to the firm because of the efforts it had already made in the past few years to improve attorney well-being. I have been given the exciting charge to continue and really enhance Stinson's existing commitment to...

