Greenberg Boosts Medical Device Practice With Maslon Attys

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has hired two litigators from Maslon LLP to fill out the firm's growing products liability, pharmaceutical, and medical devices and health care practice. Nicole E. Narotzky and Thomas R. Pack joined Miami-based Greenberg Traurig as partners in its Minneapolis office at the beginning of the month. Narotzky brings 15 years of experience in product liability litigation for medical device companies and previously oversaw strategy related to complex medical and technical issues at her past firm. Pack brings almost nine years of experience, with the last five years at the Minneapolis-based Maslon focusing on pharmaceuticals. Both carry in-depth knowledge...

