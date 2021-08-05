Tenn. 48-Hour Abortion Waiting Period Is Valid, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A majority of the Sixth Circuit has upheld Tennessee's requirement that women wait 48 hours between consulting with a doctor and getting an abortion, saying the waiting period wasn't a significant barrier for a high number of those who want the procedure. In a Thursday en banc decision, a split majority of the appellate court overturned a lower court's finding that the waiting period requirement violated women's abortion rights. The appellate majority decision — authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Amul Thapar and joined by eight other judges — said that the challenged requirement "is not a substantial obstacle to abortion for...

